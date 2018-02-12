UGA student accused of hacking system, changing grades

A University of Georgia student is facing 80 counts after police say he hacked into a professor's account to change his grades.
Michael Lamon Williams, 21, is a student in the Terry College of Business and a technology services employee. He is facing 71 counts of computer forgery and nine counts of computer trespass.
According to this UGA police report, the professor told investigators someone "unlawfully gained entry into his UGA ID account and changed his password."
The response from the university and reaction from students, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
