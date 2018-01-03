UGA fans scramble for tickets to National Championship game

ATHENS - Phones rang off the hook Wednesday at the University of Georgia sports office as the school’s most generous donors called about tickets to the national championship game.
The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
UGA was allotted approximately 15,000 tickets for the game. Those who have donated at least $12,000 to the university will qualify to purchase tickets at face value, which starts under $500.
Coaches, players and university staff members and officials also get tickets. Students will be allotted tickets through a lottery system.
Other fans will likely have to buy tickets through ticket brokers. Tickets on StubHub right now are around $2,000.
Why ticket brokers say Georgia fans are breaking records when it comes to buying tickets for the game, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}