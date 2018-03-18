Two people shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip in DeKalb County.
Authorities say an altercation led to two people being shot at the gas station on Panola Road.
Both men were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition.
The shooter was taken into custody without incident.
Channel 2 Action News' Lauren Pozen is headed to the scene and will bring you updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
