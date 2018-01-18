Troopers say alcohol was a factor in fatal weather-related crash

0

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Witnesses to a fatal weather-related crash in Paulding County told Channel 2 Action News, it would never have happened if the driver stayed home.

The crash destroyed a fence but it saved the truck from plowing right into a house with two people inside.

Troopers are investigating whether the driver was drunk when he lost control after hitting a patch of ice.

"If you didn't slow down, you'd end up sliding off the road," said Gerald Livesay.

Livesay said he made sure to avoid driving on Paulding County roads on Wednesday while most of them were covered in ice.

"It can cost you your life or your kids' life," he said.

When he heard about the crash that happened in his front yard, he called 911 and knew the driver was already dead.

"It's just sad. I felt so sorry for him, for his dad and mom

GSP said the driver of a pickup truck lost control on Bobo Road after crossing a patch of ice Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m.

The truck plowed through a tree, and destroyed a chain link fence before crashing into a culvert.

Authorities said Antonio Brown, 22, died at the scene and three others in the truck survived.

"Everyone was trying to get them out. The girl was hurt, she was bleeding and my girlfriend was trying to calm her down and take care of her. Ice was a factor in that crash," said Sgt. Ashley Henson with Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Henson said it was the only fatal crash of the 38 reported in the county since Tuesday.

Even though temperatures are rising, Henson said the chances for more weather-related wrecks have not disappeared.

"It's going to get cold again tonight; roadways will re-ice," she said.

GSP said ice and alcohol were factors in a crash that witnesses say never should have happened.

"They shouldn't have been out riding. Everyone was telling you not to," she said,

Authorities are also warning drivers to look out for shady parts of the road because that is where the most treacherous stretches of road still remain.



