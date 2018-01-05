Traffic a major concern Monday as 100,000+ pour into Atlanta

ATLANTA - Transportation experts are working to make sure traffic flows in and out of downtown on Monday as thousands pour into the city for the National Championship game.
"We are expecting in excess of 100,000 people, and that’s just for spectator and fans for the game,” traffic specialist Wesley Brown said.
Brown works for Central Atlanta Progress. He said that’s on top of the 170,000 people who already work downtown.
Brown said on the day of the game, specialists will monitor the roads to keep traffic moving.
Brown said on the day of the game, specialists will monitor the roads to keep traffic moving.
