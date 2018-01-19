RIVERSIDE, Calif. - They were starved and shackled to their beds, sometimes for months.
They were beaten and choked.
They were given scant medical care, often denied use of a toilet and allowed to shower but once a year.
They lived mostly at night, out of sight of neighbors, and knew virtually nothing of the outside world.
And yet, some of the children of David and Louise Turpin hatched an escape plan.
But what don’t you yet know about what happened inside the “house of horrors?”
An investigation is underway in California after 13 siblings ages 2 to 29 were allegedly held captive in a home. 20/20 reports on the latest details coast-to-coast with those closest to the story. Watch #ABC2020 tonight at 10|9c on @ABC. https://t.co/FqOphqaUxw pic.twitter.com/FYjhM1fzVw— 20/20 (@ABC2020) January 19, 2018
TONIGHT at 10 p.m. on Channel 2, “20/20” investigates coast-to-coast to get the untold stories.
Who are these parents now charged with torture?
How are the kids doing?
What happens next?
And what don’t you know?
Those closest to the story share what they know, and what they know will stun you. “20/20” airs TONIGHT at 10 p.m. on Channel 2.
“20/20” is anchored by Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}