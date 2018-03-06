  • TODAY AT 3: Dr. Oz, Monica Pearson look back at Atlanta Child Murders

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A forgotten case in American history has resurfaced with new clues and details.

    It’s been more than 30 years since the “Atlanta Monster” serial killer murdered at least 24 children and six adults.

    But is the right man behind bars? Or could the real killer still be out there?

    Tuesday at 3 p.m. on Channel 2, Dr. Oz and longtime Channel 2 Action News anchor Monica Pearson introduce the case and discuss why it was a frightening time in the local community.

