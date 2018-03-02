0 'Tiny' house dwellers insist it's not a fad

ATLANTA - Some metro Atlantans who have taken downsizing to an extreme say they hope more local cities will welcome them.

Proponents of so-called “tiny houses” hope more municipalities will change their zoning rules and allow the homes.

John Kernohan loves to show off his home. But guided tours don’t take very long.

"Inside heated space, including the upstairs loft, is 125 square-feet,” Kernohan told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

His tiny house is all the rage on those cable TV home shows, but there’s still a stigma in some cities.

"Some have gone with it. Some are still debating it. Some decided it wasn't for them,” Kernohan said.

Kernohan is the organizer of the third-annual Georgia Tiny Festival.

He’s not sure how many of the homes exist in the metro area, and in many municipalities, they are not allowed.

"Some still need convincing. But I think they're realizing that this is not a fad,” tiny house contractor Denise Ryals said.

Last year, the city of Atlanta approved tiny houses -- which city council refers to as Accessory Dwelling Units -- as long as there is an existing home already on the property.

John Kernohan hopes sometime soon, the houses will be allowed to stand alone.

"Everybody has their own zoning for buildings -- but we're seeing it more and more. And counties that were totally against the idea five years ago, now they're embracing the it,” Kernohan said.

The Georgia Tiny Festival runs through Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Henry County.

