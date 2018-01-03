Tickets for national championship game start around $2,000

0

Tickets to the College Football National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama are shaping up to be the most expensive ever.

The cheapest seats cost thousands of dollars.

“We’re honestly thinking about skipping spring break at this point so we can do to the game,” UGA graduate Sarah Swinehart said.

Sophomore Ben O’Neil said he suffered from sticker shock when he checked on the price for tickets. Seats in the nosebleed section cost more than $2,000.

“For most college kids, you’re not going to drop two grand on a ticket unless someone buys it for you. I guess, for me, it’s too steep, but I’ll still go to Atlanta and probably tailgate,” he said.

Some UGA students said it’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium or bust.

“We’re thinking about maybe just going to the city just to be around the excitement, even if we can’t get in the stadium. We’ll support our Dawgs no matter what,” UGA senior Kelly Tweddle said.

“My parents both graduated from UGA, so my dad just bought himself and my mom tickets. So, I’m begging him to maybe get me one. I don’t know. We’ll see,” Swinehart said.

Ticket broker StubHub said demand for seats is more than double what it was for last year’s title game.

