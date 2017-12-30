This is the safest city in Georgia, study says

Each state has its fair share of crime, but which city in Georgia is the safest? Peachtree City - at least according to a ranking from Safe Home.
Safe Home, an organization that reviews and ranks security systems and offers crime prevention and security tips, recently conducted a study to rank cities across the country according to safety.
Using data from the U.S. Census from 2010 and FBI crime stats from 2015, researchers examined 37 cities in Georgia with at least 30,000 residents during the April 2010 to July 2014 time-frame.
Peachtree City was named the safest in Georgia. It had a safety score of 90.36. Johns Creek was No. 2.
With a population of 35, 202, Peachtree City had 18 violent crimes and 503 property crimes in a single year.
Atlanta, which has a population of 464,710, had 5,203 violent crime and 25,556 property crimes within a single year. Its safety score was was 56.25. Only Douglasville (54.38) and East Point (25.88) trailed behind ATL on the list.
For full rankings visit https://www.safehome.org/safest-cities/ga/.
