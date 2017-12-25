This is the coldest Christmas in 7 years

ATLANTA - Merry Christmas! Most Georgians are waking up to temperatures in the 30s on Christmas Day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said it’s the coldest Christmas in about 7 years.
For the last couple years, high temperatures were in the mid-70s on Christmas Day.
The high temperatures for this year will be just in the 40s.
The day will have a mix of clouds and sun.
Beginning Wednesday, we’ll be watching developing moisture in the Gulf of Mexico that could run into some very cold air over our area.
Wintry mix could be possible for some areas in north Georgia on Thursday and Friday.
We’ll updating the weather forecast on Channel 2 Action News throughout the week
Fairly quiet (but cold/cool) through Wednesday -- then watching a storm spreading precip. into cold low level air by Thursday. Watching potential for wintry mix in N GA Thu/Fri time frame @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/hC2eP1dK3V— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 24, 2017
