0 Thieves steal electronics, handgun after breaking into 20 cars in 1 night, police say

BRASELTON, Ga. - A local neighborhood is on edge after thieves were caught on camera breaking into nearly two dozen cars.

Neighbors told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon that the crooks got away with everything from passports to laptops -- even a handgun.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning when most people in the Barrow County neighborhood were sound asleep inside their homes, a surveillance camera captured something sinister going on outside.

“It is really scary,” Oscar Tamez told Wilfon.

It was the camera perched in Tamez’s home that caught the thieves prowling around the Falls of Braselton subdivision.

Some people searching Google for local school were instead redirected to porn website In all, Braselton police said the thieves broke into roughly 20 cars. “We moved to that location seven months ago thinking that it was a good location to move our kids and everything,” Tamez said. Now, he said he’s not so sure partly because of the thieves’ brazen behavior. The video shows eventually all three thieves spending 15 minutes rummaging through Tamez’s truck. “They go away and they come back again,” Tamez said. They finally left with his laptop computer, cellphone and a handgun. The video also shows the thieves breaking into Ivory Bryant’s home across the street. “They took a cellphone and my birth certificate and my passport,” Bryant told Wilfon. Police said the thieves finally left the neighborhood with a long list of stolen items. But worst of all, they may have stolen the neighborhood’s sense of security. “It’s just frightening knowing these criminals are breaking in,” Tamez said. Police told Wilfon they have an investigator hard at work on the case, but so far there have been no arrests.

