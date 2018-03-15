Thieves drive through convenience store in smash-and-grab, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are investigating an apparent smash-and-grab theft at a local gas station.
Police said it happened at an Exxon gas station on Virginia Avenue in College Park Thursday morning.
Officers on scene said someone drove through the gas station convenience store.
