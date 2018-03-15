  • Thieves drive through convenience store in smash-and-grab, police say

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are investigating an apparent smash-and-grab theft at a local gas station.

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington is at the scene talking to police for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Police said it happened at an Exxon gas station on Virginia Avenue in College Park Thursday morning.

    Officers on scene said someone drove through the gas station convenience store.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Thieves drive through convenience store in smash-and-grab, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father home with young kids wrestles with intruder, shooting and killing…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sketch released of police impersonator wanted for assaulting women

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire at vacant apartment building blocks busy NW Atlanta road

  • Headline Goes Here

    It's official: The AJC Peachtree Road Race lottery is now open