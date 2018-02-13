These patches could be new way to deliver flu vaccine

Georgia health officials say flu activity in the state still seems to be on rise.
This week, a 15-year-old student in DeKalb County died from the flu.
Doctors say it’s not too late to get a flu shot. In the future, you may be able to get a flu patch.
Researchers at Georgia Tech and Emory University are working together on new way to deliver the flu vaccine using microneedles on a patch the size of a small, round Band-Aid.
The microneedles are made of sucrose and dissolve when they hit the skin. There is no needle or syringe to dispose of.
Researchers show us how it works, plus, when you could see it on the market on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
It looks like a Band Aid but what @EmoryUniversity and @GeorgiaTech researchers have created may change the way we get vaccinations! See my story on @wsbtv at 5p pic.twitter.com/n0H0SqYyrD— Wendy Corona (@WendyCoronaWSB) February 13, 2018
