  • Lanes reopen after deadly crash on I-285 East

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic is moving again more than five hours after a deadly crash initially shut down I-285 East in Sandy Springs.

    Few details have been released about the accident reported just before 9:20 a.m. Sunday at Roswell Road, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham said.

    Lanes are expected to reopen in about 30 minutes, Worsham said just before 1:20 p.m.

    Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Riverdale Road.

    Take Powers Ferry Road as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

