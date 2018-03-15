0 'The Last Days of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.' - A Family 2 Family special

ATLANTA - On April 4, 1968, a shot rang out in Memphis that changed the world forever when an assassin’s bullet killed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Wednesday at 8 p.m., Channel 2 WSB-TV presents a documentary in honor and memory of Dr. King, Atlanta’s native son.

The Atlanta station used its extensive archive of reports on Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement to take present day viewers back to that tragic time in history.

Together, the words, pictures and video present a documentary that brings to life the actual events of his last days.

Pulling rarely seen footage, Channel 2 documents the last days before his assassination in Memphis where he was supporting the striking black sanitation workers. Dr. King had been preparing for the Poor People’s Demonstration later that Spring.

The televised reports of his meetings there, his impromptu and final speech, the breaking news of his shooting followed by the announcement of his death all depict the history as it was seen by those living it fifty years ago.

The documentary follows his body home to Atlanta and through the days of mourning to his funeral on April 9.

Many dignitaries attended Dr. King’s funeral including: Vice President Hubert Humphrey, U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, former Vice President and then Presidential candidate Richard Nixon, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, a delegation from the United States Congress and entertainers Sammy Davis, Jr. and Harry Belafonte.

WHAT: The Last Days of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Last Days of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. WHO: Jovita Moore and Justin Farmer

Jovita Moore and Justin Farmer WHEN: Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, 8 p.m. WHERE: Channel 2, WSB-TV

MORE IN-DEPTH COVERAGE

The March 21 documentary begins a countdown of remembrance across the combined platforms of Channel 2 and its partners, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio.

The three Atlanta news sources will release comprehensive multi-platform content over the following 19 days.

On April 4, the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination, the three properties will devote extensive live coverage to the memorials in Atlanta, Memphis and around the country.

The project will present a living timeline in real time as it occurred on that day in 1968, right down to the time the fatal shot was fired that ended his life an hour later.

The project will culminate on April 9 with coverage of the special processional in Atlanta marking the path of Dr. King’s funeral, which was watched by the world.

The 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination invokes a time to remember, relive and give new voice to his words. Read, listen, watch and spend time getting to know the powerful voice of a movement that changed America and the world.

