Temps feel like they are between 5 above to 5 below zero, Karen Minton says

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Bundle up if you have to be outside and please leave the pets inside where it is warm, Severe Weather Team 2 said. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said wind chill temperatures will be very low again Thursday.

    "It will feel like single digits to below zero at times this morning," Minton said.

     

     

    Temperatures are expected to be above freezing Thursday afternoon, but until then, the Georgia Department of Transportation urges you to stay off the roads.

    "While conditions have improved on interstates, surface streets are still iced over and too hazardous for travel," Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale said.

     

     

    A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for metro Atlanta and other parts of north Georgia, Minton said. 

     

     

    Many schools and government offices are closed again, including Atlanta Public Schools, and Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Paulding county schools.

    Others include: Bartow, Bibb, Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Monroe, Newton, Polk, Rockdale, Thomaston-Upson, Towns, Troup and Union counties, in addition to Bremen, Calhoun, Carrollton, Decatur, Marietta and Rome city systems. Dalton City Schools will open two hours late.

     

