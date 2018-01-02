0

ATLANTA - It will be a cold day and feel like freezing for most of it.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said it is going to feel like the single digits in most areas through lunch time.

“Bundle up when you go outside. Let pets stay inside today. When you are outside, please wear layers of clothing. Exposed skin can get frost bite in as little as 30 minutes,” Minton said.

Wind Chill temperatures were in the single digits Tuesday morning.

“It will feel like below freezing all day. The high today will range from the upper 20s to mid-30s across the metro area,” Minton said.

It will be warmer than yesterday, but will not get out of the 30s. It will feel even colder with wind chill temperatures in the 20s this afternoon.

No precipitation is expected in north Georgia, but some parts of southeast Georgia could get a little snow or rain/snow mix Wednesday morning. That cold arctic air runs deep.

