EPA workers clean up mercury spill after teen was exposed to the chemical

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A mother told Channel 2 Action News her teenage daughter got a rash and vomited after she was exposed to mercury.
The mother told us about three weeks ago when her 17-year-old daughter was walking home on Frost Street in Rome when she found a shiny substance on the ground and played with it because she thought it looked cool.
She contacted poison control and now the EPA is cleaning it up.
The mystery surrounding how this chemical got in this neighborhood, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}