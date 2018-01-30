0 Teen thieves steal recording equipment, total car during home invasion

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County woman says criminals broke into her home, attacked her son and stole half of their belongings.

Eugina Watkins told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen that even though police made arrests in the case, she is still scared.

The suspects -- all teens -- are facing charges of home invasion to theft.

“I am scared. I am really scared,” Watkins said.

Despite being afraid Watkins told Pozen that she wanted to share her story to warn others this could happen in your neighborhood.

Saturday night, she said her son heard a knock on the door.

“He opened up the door and that's when they started beating him with the gun," Watkins said.

She said the teen suspects were relentless.

Man accused of beating 3-year-old stepson to death weeps in front of judge “I saw all the blood. When I went in my bathroom, my bathroom was covered in blood,” Watkins said. The destruction continued. She said the teens pushed doors off hinges, left huge holes in the walls and even broke the stove. She said they took her jewelry, three TVs, stole Sony PS4 gaming equipment and cleared out her son’s recording studio with thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment inside. “You didn’t have to come and take anything because if you wanted to make a CD or video, you could have come and we would have gladly let you make a music, or anything,” Watkins said. Watkins said a friend jumped into her Lexus and chased the teens, but crashed after they ran him off the road. She told Pozen that she doesn’t understand the teens’ motivation. “I am friendly. My family is friendly. We don’t bring harm to nobody. The only thing they want to do is make music,” Watkins said. “I am just glad nobody got killed.” Watkins told Pozen as she waited for police, she became so upset, she tripped over a handicapped ramp leading into her home and hit her head on the ground. She is now recovering from a concussion.

