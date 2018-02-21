Police: Teen killed in South Fulton County, suspect on the run

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY - Fulton County police are looking for murder suspect they say is "armed and dangerous."
On Tuesday night, Fulton County police say a 19-year-old male was killed at the Country Squire apartments on Cascade Road. The suspect was last seen running away from where the incident happened.
We'll have the latest on this developing story, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Police released this photo of the person they're searching for late Tuesday night.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta (404) 577-TIPS (8477); text your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit their website at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
