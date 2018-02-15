0 Teen girl killed in Florida school shooting spent summers at Georgia camp

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - One of the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida spent her summers in Georgia.

Camp Coleman, a Jewish sleepaway camp in Cleveland, Georgia, posted on its Facebook page about the death of Alyssa Alhadeff.

Alhadeff’s mother posted on her Facebook page that she “would have taken those bullets for her.”

Tali Cohen first met Alhadeff last summer at the camp. The two became fast friends. She gave Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik pictures of the two of them.

"She laughed at a lot of things like I do. That's why we became so close and she just always had a lot of fun, like always was super happy all the time,” Cohen said.

Cohen said when she heard of the shooting, she thought of Alhadeff.

"When I first heard about the shooting, I heard it was Stoneman Douglas. I didn't really know what that meant. When I looked it up and found it was in Parkland, Florida, I knew that she lived there and I had other friends that lived close to there," Cohen said.

In Alhadeff's mother's post, she continued saying, "She believed in people for being so honest. A knife is stabbed in my heart. I wish I could have taken those bullets for you. I will love you always and your memory will live on forever..."

