  • Tanker truck accident evacuates hospital in Lumpkin County

    LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A tanker truck accident is forcing officials to shut down a road, and evacuate patients at a local hospital.

    The Lumpkin County sheriff's office told channel 2 action news the truck-- carrying oxygen-- overturned in Dahlonega early Sunday morning.

    Crews are removing the remaining oxygen.

    Officials are evacuating Chestatee Regional Hospital as a precaution.

