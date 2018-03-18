Tanker truck accident evacuates hospital in Lumpkin County

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A tanker truck accident is forcing officials to shut down a road, and evacuate patients at a local hospital.
The Lumpkin County sheriff's office told channel 2 action news the truck-- carrying oxygen-- overturned in Dahlonega early Sunday morning.
Crews are removing the remaining oxygen.
Officials are evacuating Chestatee Regional Hospital as a precaution.
We have a reporter and a photographer on the way to the scene to gather information for updates on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Community remembers Tripp Halstead as family prepares for funeral
- Video shows father, toddler getting kicked off Southwest flight
- Doctor says Diane McIver didn't want to see her husband before she died
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}