0 T-shirt design finalists released for the 2018 AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA - One of the highlights of the annual AJC Peachtree Road Races is the commemorative t-shirts given to the runners.

Five Atlanta-area graphic designers have been selected as the finalists for the 2018 race.

The public will now have a chance to vote on its favorite design by visiting ajc.com/peachtree. Voting is open through March 26.

The winning art will appear on the coveted finisher shirts received by 60,000 runners and walkers at the finish line of the 49th AJC Peachtree Road Race.

This year’s finalists are:

• Michael Martinez, Austell

• Bart Sasso, Atlanta

• Cheryl Totty, Duluth

• Russ Vann, Atlanta

• Margo Weitzel, Smyrna

The five designs were chosen from more than 125 entries by a panel of judges made up of representatives from Atlanta Track Club, the AJC and Mizuno USA, which produces the shirts. Last year’s winner, Kevin Benton, also served as a judge. Coincidentally, two 2017 finalists were again chosen to be among the top five with Bart Sasso and Cheryl Totty’s designs both advancing to the next round of the competition. This is Sasso’s third consecutive year as a finalist.

“The AJC Peachtree Road Race is a celebration of all things Atlanta,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director. “It is always exciting to see the creative ways Atlanta’s art community captures this 49-year-old Atlanta tradition event in their designs.”

The winner will be revealed at the finish line of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2018.

Besides having their design appear on the T-shirt, the winning designer will also receive $1,000 from the AJC. Each of the three runners-up will receive $100 for their efforts.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.