  • Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of 2 guards on prison bus

    By: Mark Winne

    PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - One of the two suspects accused in the murder of two corrections officers on a prison transport bus has plead not guilty in court Friday. 

    Channel 2’s Mark Winne was in court when Ricky Dubose made his plea. 

    Dubose and Donnie Row were charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Sgt. Curtis Billue and Sgt. Christopher Monica in June 2017. 

    Sgt. Curtis Billue and Sgt. Christopher Monica.

    The Putnam County inmates escaped and led police on a multi-state manhunt for two days. They were captured in Tennessee.

    Investigators believe Dubose is the one who pulled the trigger.

