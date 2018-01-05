Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of 2 guards on prison bus

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - One of the two suspects accused in the murder of two corrections officers on a prison transport bus has plead not guilty in court Friday.
Channel 2’s Mark Winne was in court when Ricky Dubose made his plea.
Dubose and Donnie Row were charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Sgt. Curtis Billue and Sgt. Christopher Monica in June 2017.
RELATED STORIES:
- 'Armed and dangerous' inmates accused of killing 2 officers
- Sheriff reveals which escaped inmate fired deadly shots on prison bus
- Inmates accused of killing corrections officers back behind bars in Georgia
- Inmates accused of killing officers appear in court
- Inmate accused of killing officers faces victim's family in court
The Putnam County inmates escaped and led police on a multi-state manhunt for two days. They were captured in Tennessee.
Investigators believe Dubose is the one who pulled the trigger.
We’re working to learn more about the hearing on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Breaking: #inmate Ricky Dubose pleads Not Guilty in murder of 2 Georgia Dept of #Corrections sergeants. Shooting happened during escape from transport bus @wsbtv— Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) January 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}