Students challenged to ‘walk in' to kindness to honor Parkland victims

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school is challenging its students to perform 17 random acts of kindness this week, to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida mass school shooting.
RELATED STORIES:
- Parkland students march at Capitol calling for tighter gun control laws
- Walkouts planned in March in aftermath of Parkland shooting
- Brothers pay tribute to Parkland victims in 1,000-mile journey
White County Middle School posted a photo of the worksheet on its Facebook page Tuesday.
“Tomorrow, WCMS students will be challenged to participate in our Warrior Kindness Drive! Join us in showing Parkland, Florida the kindness of our Warrior Tribe. We will collect the completed log sheets on Wednesday, March 21st,” the post says.
[Photos: Remembering Parkland Florida school shooting victims]
The worksheet lists the names and ages of the Parkland shooting victims.
Wednesday is also the day of planned nationwide protests against gun violence.
We’re at several schools for Live Team 2 Coverage of the day’s events, on Channel 2 Action News.
READ MORE:
Florida school shooting timeline: Seven minutes, three floors and 17 dead
Florida school shooting: How difficult is it to purchase a gun in Florida?
Florida school shooting: What we know about the victims
Photos: Remembering Parkland Florida school shooting victims
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}