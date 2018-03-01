  • Polk County students released from lockdown

    POLK COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.

    Students in Polk County have not been allowed to leave school because of a threat.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News that a Snapchat message warned of violence at Polk County Schools on Thursday.

    Authorities said there’s no active threat, but students are still being held.

    Parents will be able to pick up their kids once the all-clear is given.

