Student surprises mother, aunt with news he got accepted to Morehouse College

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A high school student had a special gift for his mother and aunt this holiday season.
In a video posted to social media, Barrington Lincoln recorded himself giving the present to the women.
"I have presents for both of you all," he said to the ladies.
When the women opened their gifts, it was revealed they were Morehouse College t-shirts. The gift exchange was his way of announcing his acceptance to the private historically African American college in Atlanta.
Watch their sweet reactions to the news in the video below:
I surprised my mom and my aunt with my acceptance to Morehouse for Christmas! #morehouse22 and don’t mind my voice, I’m a little sick pic.twitter.com/oz6Wn84Hnk— Barrington Lincoln (@MVO_323) December 26, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}