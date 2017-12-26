  • Student surprises mother, aunt with news he got accepted to Morehouse College

    ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A high school student had a special gift for his mother and aunt this holiday season.

    In a video posted to social media, Barrington Lincoln recorded himself giving the present to the women.

    "I have presents for both of you all," he said to the ladies.

    When the women opened their gifts, it was revealed they were Morehouse College t-shirts. The gift exchange was his way of announcing his acceptance to the private historically African American college in Atlanta.

    Watch their sweet reactions to the news in the video below:

