Speed believed to be factor in Buckhead man's death, police say

ATLANTA - A man is dead after police told Channel 2 Action News he wrapped an SUV around a tree.
The incident happened along West Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead around 2 a.m. Friday.
Police believe the driver was speeding.
Officials have not released the victim’s name.
