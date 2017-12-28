Southeast is "epicenter" of $1.5 billion wild pig problem

The Southeast is in the middle of a $1.5 billion problem: wild pigs.
Experts told Channel 2’s Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls that the animals are a growing threat in Georgia. Their destruction spans from neighborhoods to farms.
The wild pigs have done $150 million in damage in the state of Georgia, about a third of that in residential areas. Walls spoke to one Dawson County neighbor who said her gardens have been destroyed.
“It’s progressively getting worse and worse and worse,” said Betsy Cornish.
