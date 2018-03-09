  • Teen girl shot in the back during drive-by shooting, police say

    By: Scott Flynn

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage girl. 

    Investigators said a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back along Topaz Trail in south Fulton County

    Authorities said the teen was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    Police said they believe the shooting happened during a drive-by. 

