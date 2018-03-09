Teen girl shot in the back during drive-by shooting, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage girl.
Investigators said a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back along Topaz Trail in south Fulton County
Authorities said the teen was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they believe the shooting happened during a drive-by.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Drag this out': Texts reveal Reed administration's effort to keep public records from WSB
- Suspect reached 71 mph with police officer inside car after traffic stop
- Gwinnett County issues alert after child is attacked by rabid dog
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}