Some worry new policy could make it more difficult for detectives to solve crimes

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some people worry a step to increase police patrols in South Fulton County will actually make them less safe.

Tonya Martin says her “whole world has changed” after her son, Herman Roberts, was lured to Creel Park on Oct. 10, shot and killed.

Martin worries changes inside the Fulton County Police Department will make it harder for detectives to catch her son’s killer.

Starting Jan. 8, the department will require detectives, supervisors and SWAT officers to work patrol three days a month until March when the city of South Fulton will take over police services.

“If they’re not out here working and doing their job and they’re out here patrolling when they should be doing detective work, how is that going to help us?” Martin said.

Sources within the department told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that three days on the streets times the 10 detectives that make up the criminal investigation division equals 30 days of time where they’re not investigating.

Chief Darryl Halbert said it was his idea to implement the new change, but says there must have been a misunderstanding when it comes to the detectives.

“We have to ensure the citizens don’t see a decrease in service level, so if it’s a case where an officer can only do one day out of the month or no days out a month because of a case, I have no problem with that,” he said.

Martin said she’s not buying it.

“Hire more officers. Leave the detectives alone. Let them do their job,” she said.

