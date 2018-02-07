Residents say apartment owners left them living in deplorable conditions

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - People living in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex said they had to take action on their own to save their homes.
Residents at the New Village Apartments said they were living with bedbugs, mold, and rats. They said they had no maintenance staff for a year. Many of the buildings are burned out, boarded up and abandoned.
The residents brought the conditions to the attention of Channel 2 Action News after seeing our story about the West Cove Apartments in College Park. Those apartments were without water for a week and residents got notices to vacate.
Both properties are owned by Pacific Holdings.
The solution residents came up with after their complex had no maintenance for a year, on the Channel 2 Action News Nighbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}