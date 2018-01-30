Police investigate double shooting in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a double shooting in South Fulton County.
Officers were called to Big Sage Drive just before 6 p.m. where they found two people shot.
One person was shot in the face, and was not alert or breathing when police arrived. The second person was shot in the arm.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police believe the shooter was in another vehicle.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates throughout the night on Channel 2 Action News.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}