Police: Argument leads to shooting at Church's Chicken in East Point

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police said there was a shooting at a Church's Chicken in East Point Saturday night.
According to police, the shooting stemmed from an altercation at the restaurant at 911 Cleveland Avenue.
An adult male victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, police said.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.
