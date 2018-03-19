  • GBI investigates shooting involving Georgia State Patrol in Hapeville

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation after a Georgia State Patrol shooting.

    The GBI's spokesperson, Nelly Miles confirmed the shooting on Twitter.

    The shooting happened in Hapeville early Monday morning. 

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene, watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

