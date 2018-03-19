GBI investigates shooting involving Georgia State Patrol in Hapeville

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation after a Georgia State Patrol shooting.
The GBI's spokesperson, Nelly Miles confirmed the shooting on Twitter.
The shooting happened in Hapeville early Monday morning.
At the request of the Georgia State Patrol, #GBI agents are responding to an officer involved shooting in Hapeville.— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) March 19, 2018
