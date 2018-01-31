0 2 years later, family waiting for justice in chase that killed woman, grandchildren

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family is still waiting for justice two years after a woman and her two grandchildren were killed in a chase that ended in a crash.

Dorothy Wright, 75, and her grandchildren, Cameron Costner, 12, and Layla Partridge, 6, were on their way to church when they were hit and killed by suspect driving a stolen car in College Park in January 2016.

Police have not arrested the driver.

“Turn yourself in. Do the right thing. Give us peace of mind. Maybe you will have peace of mind,” said the children’s father, Floyd Costner.

Channel 2 Action News obtained dash camera video from the chase. Family members said they take issue with the fact that the video shows the chasing officer stop, let the suspect make a three-point turn and then continue to pursue the stolen car.

“From College Park to the City of Atlanta and then after all that, they still didn’t get the guy,” the children’s mother, Joi Partridge said.

The family’s attorney said both College Park and Atlanta police violated their chase policy, but the wrongful death suits they field against the departments have hit a snag.

“The company that insures College Park is taking this case to federal court, so now we are battling the insurance company,” attorney Pat Dixon III said.

The victims’ family said they are waiting for justice and praying for closure.

“I know someone knows what happened,” Partridge said.

Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen contacted the Atlanta Police Department, which said it does not comment on pending litigation. Her calls to the College Park Police Department were not returned.

Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

