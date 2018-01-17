Here are our favorite reactions snow in Atlanta

For the second time this winter, Georgia has gotten a rare snow day. And trust us, when it comes to the jokes from our northern neighbors, we’ve heard ‘em all folks. In fact, we have a pretty healthy sense of humor about how we handle snow ourselves.
With that, here are some of our favorite local reactions to the white stuff in the south today:
Mother Nature brought snow and cancelled school bc she knows Georgia been struggling— Haaris Soomro (@HardyHar_Haaris) January 17, 2018
I SURE HOPE SOMEONE TAKES A PHOTO OF 1" OF SNOW IN A SUBURBAN YARD TODAY— Atlanta Explained (@ATLExplained) January 17, 2018
Atlanta shut down for an inch of snow? - an annoying person from "the north"— Tahir (@HandsomeAnHeavy) January 17, 2018
My vision of what happens anytime someone in Atlanta whispers “chance of snow” #NeverForgetSnowpocalypse #AtlantaSnow #CantDeal pic.twitter.com/qZjDwk1VXg— Cassie Walker (@Cassie_Lately) January 17, 2018
Snow Mountain is closed because of snow. If that ain't the most Atlanta thing I've ever seen https://t.co/fHgwDt0w5V— Max Withrow (@maxw2212) January 17, 2018
I’m sure the decision makers at Amazon are watching Atlanta’s response to an inch of snow with great interest.— Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) January 17, 2018
.@kennesawstate students right now...@ksubcoe @KSU_Safety #KSUSMGE #KennesawState #HootyHoo #atlantasnow #atlsnow #atlantasnowday #ATLSnowDay #SNOWpocalypse #Snowpocalypse2018 pic.twitter.com/yEjqhi7bZD— SMGE at KSU (@KSUSMGE) January 17, 2018
