  • Here are our favorite reactions snow in Atlanta

    By: Allie Goolrick

    Updated:

    For the second time this winter, Georgia has gotten a rare snow day. And trust us, when it comes to the jokes from our northern neighbors, we’ve heard ‘em all folks. In fact, we have a pretty healthy sense of humor about how we handle snow ourselves.

     

    With that, here are some of our favorite local reactions to the white stuff in the south today:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories