Here are the snowfall totals since Tuesday

    ATLANTA - Most of Georgia woke up Wednesday to snow -- and some areas received several inches of snow.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said the 2017-2018 season is the snowiest since the 2013-2014 winter season and, as of now, ranks as the 11th snowiest on record.

    Here are the totals so far: 

    Location               Total

    Newnan (Coweta)    3.3"
    LaGrange (Troup)    2.8"
    ATL    2.3"
    Madison (Morgan)    2.0"
    Zebulon (Pike)    1.8"
    Kirkwood (DeKalb)    1.6"
    Midtown (Fulton)    1.6"
    New Georgia (Paulding)    1.5"
    Dallas (Paulding)    1.5"
    White Water Park (Cobb)    1.2"
    Athens (Clarke)    1.1"
    Suwanee (Gwinnett)    1"
    Holly Springs (Cherokee)    0.9"
    Hiawassee (Towns)    0.5"

