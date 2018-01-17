Here are the snowfall totals since Tuesday

ATLANTA - Most of Georgia woke up Wednesday to snow -- and some areas received several inches of snow.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said the 2017-2018 season is the snowiest since the 2013-2014 winter season and, as of now, ranks as the 11th snowiest on record.
Here are the totals so far:
Location Total
Newnan (Coweta) 3.3"
LaGrange (Troup) 2.8"
ATL 2.3"
Madison (Morgan) 2.0"
Zebulon (Pike) 1.8"
Kirkwood (DeKalb) 1.6"
Midtown (Fulton) 1.6"
New Georgia (Paulding) 1.5"
Dallas (Paulding) 1.5"
White Water Park (Cobb) 1.2"
Athens (Clarke) 1.1"
Suwanee (Gwinnett) 1"
Holly Springs (Cherokee) 0.9"
Hiawassee (Towns) 0.5"
Here are the snowfall totals from yesterday through this morning. Most of Metro Atlanta saw 1-3 inches of snow. pic.twitter.com/PNbyLTsmwn— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 17, 2018
Here are several snow totals that we've received. Remember when taking measurements, be sure to do so from a solid surface, NOT the grass! #StormWatchon2 #ATLWeather #gawx pic.twitter.com/TBfZE1xiSs— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) January 17, 2018
