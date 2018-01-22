Grab your umbrella: Showers, storms possible today

ATLANTA - Temperatures will be in the 50s to start the week, which is above average
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said showers and storms are possible Monday.
She’s tracking the timing of showers for your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Storm Prediction Center has parts of Georgia in the lowest risk for isolated severe storms later this evening and late night. A cold front will bring showers and isolated storms with strong winds possible. pic.twitter.com/WXpYZ0hxQ7— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 22, 2018
Temperatures have warmed up over the past several days, following temperatures in the teens last week.
Minton said there has been a nearly 50 degree temperature change in just a few days.
Temperatures will be above average today. The normal high is 53. On Sunday, Atlanta reached 69 degrees.
Today, the high will be in the mid 60s. Temperatures of 64 to 66 degrees are expected around metro Atlanta.
Temperatures will be above average today. The normal high is 53. Yesterday Atlanta reached 69. Today the high will be in the mid 60s. 64-66 expected around metro Atlanta. Rain and storm chances increase for the evening. pic.twitter.com/pNlt8rETEH— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 22, 2018
