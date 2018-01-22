  • Grab your umbrella: Showers, storms possible today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Temperatures will be in the 50s to start the week, which is above average

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said showers and storms are possible Monday.

    She’s tracking the timing of showers for your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Temperatures have warmed up over the past several days, following temperatures in the teens last week. 

    Minton said there has been a nearly 50 degree temperature change in just a few days.

    [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    Temperatures will be above average today. The normal high is 53.  On Sunday, Atlanta reached 69 degrees.

    Today, the high will be in the mid 60s.  Temperatures of 64 to 66 degrees are expected around metro Atlanta.  

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories