Showers, storms ahead Thursday afternoon

    ATLANTA - More rain and possible storms will move through metro Atlanta and the south metro area Thursday.

    “Everybody is going to be getting some showers in the area,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

    The rain begins around 2 p.m. and lasts through the evening.

    “The sun will come out tomorrow but be prepared for some bumpy rides this afternoon,” Minton said.

    A flash flood watch is in effect for the north Georgia mountain counties until Thursday night.

    An additional 1 inch of rain is possible, adding to the 1 to 3 inches those areas have already received.

    “Some rivers are already at flood,” Minton said. “This will add more flood concerns.”

    A wind advisory goes into effect for several counties from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.

    Winds up to 35 mph are possible.

    Rabun and Habersham counties are in a high wind warning through 12 p.m. Saturday.

    “This could take out trees and cause power outages,” Minton said.
     

