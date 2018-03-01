0 Showers, storms ahead Thursday afternoon

ATLANTA - More rain and possible storms will move through metro Atlanta and the south metro area Thursday.

“Everybody is going to be getting some showers in the area,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.

The rain begins around 2 p.m. and lasts through the evening.

“The sun will come out tomorrow but be prepared for some bumpy rides this afternoon,” Minton said.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the north Georgia mountain counties until Thursday night.

An additional 1 inch of rain is possible, adding to the 1 to 3 inches those areas have already received.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for mountain counties through this evening. An additional 1" of rain possible adding to the 1"-3" these areas have already received. Some rivers are already at flood. This will had more flood concerns. pic.twitter.com/c016LPzVgt — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) March 1, 2018

“Some rivers are already at flood,” Minton said. “This will add more flood concerns.”

A wind advisory goes into effect for several counties from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Winds up to 35 mph are possible.

WIND ADVISORY: Counties in blue under a wind advisory 10am-6pm today. Winds up to 35 mph possible. Rabun and Habersham (Yellow) in a HIGH WIND WARNING thru Saturday Noon. NW 20-30 with gusts to 60 mph. This could take out trees and cause power outages. pic.twitter.com/MMjQnoPgrx — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) March 1, 2018

Rabun and Habersham counties are in a high wind warning through 12 p.m. Saturday.

“This could take out trees and cause power outages,” Minton said.



