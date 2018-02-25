Showers, isolated storms moving toward metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Rain is moving toward north Georgia and will move into metro Atlanta in the next few hours.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of when you can expect showers in your area, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
A line of heavy downpours and isolated storms was moving through Bartow, Pickens and Cherokee counties just before 6:30 a.m.
Some heavier rain moving through Bartow, Pickens, and into Cherokee County this morning -- chance for some 35-40 mph wind gusts. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/N8RlV0bSPk— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 25, 2018
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the line of rain will reach Atlanta around 8 or 9 a.m.
Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible, he said.
Rain will last throughout most of the morning and early afternoon, Monahan said.
“It won’t rain all day, but it’ll be wet in a lot of areas,” Monahan said.
The cold front moving toward north Georgia will take the better part of the next couple of days to move through, Monahan said, adding there is a chance of storms today within the line.
“Areas of heavy rain will continue into Monday,” Monahan said.
