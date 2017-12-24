Shoppers scramble for last-minute holiday deals

ATLANTA - Shoppers hit the mall Sunday in an effort to find last-minute deals before Christmas.
Retailers expect more than 50 percent of buyers to make the trip to stores this weekend.
Many stores offered deep discounts for shoppers. Experts said accessories and apparel are some of the most discounted items.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus was at Lenox Square Sunday afternoon where there was a steady stream of cars going in and out.
Atlanta police officers were at the mall to help with traffic flow on the busy shopping day.
“Trying to get it done last minute. It usually works out,” shopper Andrew Matthews said. “It’s more just a sense of urgency because it’s Christmas Eve, but there are a lot of good deals.
Matthews said gift-giving is important, but family is what the holiday is truly about.
“That’s the most important and best thing about Christmas,” he said.
Larry Canady traveled from abroad to spend time with his family in Atlanta and was at the mall on the hunt for stocking stuffers.
“I traveled from London, United Kingdom, to get here, most importantly to spend time with my grandma,” he said.
