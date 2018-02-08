ATLANTA - We’re drying out Thursday across north Georgia and temperatures will reach the 50s in the afternoon.
But don’t get used to it.
According to Severe Weather Team 2, rain returns to north Georgia Friday night and continues throughout the weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected across metro Atlanta and north Georgia from Friday night through Sunday.
General thunderstorms are in the forecast, but no strong or severe weather is expected at this time.
“Scattered rain showers will stick around into Monday and Tuesday,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Drought monitor released today includes conditions and rainfall through Feb. 6.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) February 8, 2018
Severe drought continues in NW Georgia with Moderate drought in NW Metro Atlanta.
Note, this does not include yesterday's heavy rain. Plus, more rain this weekend will help. pic.twitter.com/FIstvyJoMd
“This rain will dramatically help our drought situation," Walls said.
