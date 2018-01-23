Several school districts announce how they plan to make up recent snow days

0

ATLANTA - Local school districts are scrambling to figure out plans to make up for days missed due to snow.

Cherokee County had four snow days. One of those will just be forgiven, but the other three will be made up next month.

The district told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach it decided to give students a four day weekend around President’s Day, instead of full week break.



The students will still get Monday and Tuesday off, but will return for school on that Wednesday through Friday.

Atlanta Public Schools decided to extend the school day by 30 minutes for two months starting next Monday.

Fulton County has yet to decide, and DeKalb County is taking away two planned teacher-workdays, adding back those Fridays on Feb. 16 and March 9.

DeKalb has a third day to make up, and the superintendent told Channel 2 Action News he'll put it out to a vote on whether to extend school days or extend the school year by a day.

"We worked with our teacher org and number PTA's general survey which option best pull together and make a decision from there,” Dr. R. Stephen Green said.

Parents in DeKalb County Channel 2 Action News talked to preferred one option, while the superintendent likes the other.

