Services held throughout metro Atlanta to honor Parkland shooting victims

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Several services were held Friday night in metro Atlanta to honor the victims of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

    Seventeen people were killed in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    Members at Temple Sinai in Atlanta held a service for Alyssa Alhadeff, who was one of the victims, and spent her summers at Camp Coleman in north Georgia.

    There was also a vigil at Chastain Park where, Douglas alumni gathered to honor the victims.

