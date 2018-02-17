Services held throughout metro Atlanta to honor Parkland shooting victims

ATLANTA - Several services were held Friday night in metro Atlanta to honor the victims of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Seventeen people were killed in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Members at Temple Sinai in Atlanta held a service for Alyssa Alhadeff, who was one of the victims, and spent her summers at Camp Coleman in north Georgia.
There was also a vigil at Chastain Park where, Douglas alumni gathered to honor the victims.
Alumni of Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School who now live in Metro Atlanta gathered tonight for a vigil for the shooting victims. Hear from them, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/hvBBSvBcZT— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) February 17, 2018
A service is about to get underway here at Temple Sinai in Atlanta for Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the Florida school shooting victims who spent her summers at Camp Coleman in north Georgia. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/GTt9Urt0oh— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) February 17, 2018
