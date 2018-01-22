Senate votes to end government shutdown

WASHINGTON - In the third day of a government shutdown, the Senate approved a bill to fund the operations of the federal government Monday afternoon, as Democrats dropped their opposition to a three week funding plan, accepting an assurance from Senate Republicans that there would be an upcoming debate on immigration issues involving illegal immigrants who were brought to this country at a young age by their parents.
“The Trump shutdown will soon end,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer.
The deal hinged on the pledge of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring a bill to the floor of the Senate dealing with DACA, illegal immigrant “Dreamers” and general immigration enforcement matters, if no deal is reached in negotiations by February 8.
“I’m encouraged by the commitments that Leader McConnell has made,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who joined other Democrats in supporting a move to re-open the federal government.
“I’m confident that we can get the 60 votes needed in the Senate for a DACA bill,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, who said the process will be “neutral and fair to all sides.”
Before the government can reopen, the House must approve the final passage and President Donald Trump must sign.
