School superintendent delivers hilarious school cancellation announcement

0

Well this is one awesome way to announce a snow day.

Whitfield County superintendent Judy Gilreath found an especially creative -- and hilarious -- way to announce that classes were canceled.

Yesterday afternoon, students opened their phones very different kind of alert: Gilreath delivering the snow day announcement via an original, snow-themed song, all to the tune of Patsy Cline's "Crazy."

Crazy, this weather is driving me crazy, wondering, what in the world should I do, about school?

The full parody is over a minute long and ends with Miss Judy, as the students affectionately call her, saying it "brings her much sorrow" to announce she's canceling school.

From the video above and the reactions on Twitter, it looks like her students were just about as excited about their awesome superintendent as they were about the snow day.

Our School Superintendent is better than yours! Awesome school closing announcment! https://t.co/hpG6DDif83 — Tenchi Martial Arts (@Tenchi_Karate) January 16, 2018

Go judy for singing for a solid minute on school being cancelled and sending it out to everyone 😂 @WCSchools — Emily Elizabeth Mays (@emmiemay94) January 16, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.