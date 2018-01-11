  • School custodian accused of spying on students

    By: Matt Johnson

    OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A high school custodian accused of spying on female students is off the job. 

    Investigators said Timothy Burnette used a cellphone to record girls in the locker room at Oconee County High School. 

    Burnette was charged with one count of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance. 

    The school said it contacted the parents of any affected students.  

