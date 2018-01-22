School bus wreck injures 16 students

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed a school bus has wrecked and rolled on its side on its way back to school.
Officials say there were students on board at the time of the wreck. The students were from Clear Creek Middle School.
Sixteen students were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The rest of the students were taken back to the school, according to district officials.
